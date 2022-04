EMBED >More News Videos The record-breaking heat drove a family of mother bear and cubs to seek relief in the cool waters of South Lake Tahoe, California.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Warmer weather means it's almost time to hit the pool, but one black bear in Northern California couldn't wait to hit the water.A trail camera captured the creature splashing around in a pond in South Lake Tahoe.In the video, you can see the bear enjoying the water during a nighttime swim.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning Lake Tahoe residents may see more bears as they emerge from hibernation.