Family of bears cools off next to crowd of people at South Lake Tahoe beach

A mother bear and her cubs were spotted jumping into the waters at a beach in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday, not seeming to notice the other humans that were watching them nearby. The high on the lake that day was 91 degrees.
A bear family has now been seen extremely close to those on the Tahoe beach for a second time in a little more than two weeks.
