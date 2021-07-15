animals

Family of bears cools off next to crowd of people at South Lake Tahoe beach

By Andrew Morris
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Even bears need a way to beat the uncomfortable heat the west has been seeing this summer.

A mother bear and her cubs were spotted jumping into the waters at a beach in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday, not seeming to notice the other humans that were watching them nearby. The high on the lake that day was 91 degrees.

A bear family has now been seen extremely close to those on the Tahoe beach for a second time in a little more than two weeks.

