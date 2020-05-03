Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of another officer during camping trip

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. -- An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested for allegedly shooting another officer while on a camping trip in Apple Valley.The incident was reported around 1:17 a.m. Sunday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies report three friends, later identified as off-duty LAPD officers, were camping and shooting guns at the Stoddard Wells Off-Highway Vehicle Area, an unincorporated section of Apple Valley.At one point, one of the men was shot in the upper body. The 48-year-old man was airlifted to a local trauma center.The shooting victim is expected to survive.Sheriff's department detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as Ishmail Tamayo, 44, of Ontario. They confirmed he is an officer with the LAPD and was off-duty at the time.The LAPD confirmed all three men involved in the incident are officers. Tamayo is an officer assigned to the Newton Division. The victim is an officer who was not identified. The third person present at the camping trip is an off-duty department supervisor, the LAPD said.Tamayo has been relieved of police powers pending the criminal and administrative investigation.The exact circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed.Tamayo was arrested without incident and booked for attempted murder. A firearm was recovered at the scene.The LAPD said it is cooperating with the sheriff's department in the investigation.LAPD Chief Michel Moore expressed frustration and disappointment at the incident.Moore issued a statement: "The events overnight culminating in the serious injury to our off-duty officer, apparently at the hands of another member of this Department, give me great concern. I spoke earlier this morning with San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon, pledging our full support of their criminal investigation. I am thankful our injured officer is in stable condition and expected to survive. I am committed to determining what and how this occurred."