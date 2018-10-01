LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas shooting anniversary: Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony held for victims

The Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony was held early Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

By and ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS --
Loved ones of the 58 victims killed and hundreds wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history joined survivors, first-responders and elected officials to honor the lives lost, including 33 of which were from California.

The daybreak memorial featured 58 seconds of silence to honor each victims killed, followed by the release of a flock of doves.

As Las Vegas is preparing to mark the anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed 58 lives one year ago, events to honor those lost have already begun.



The ceremony served as another way to help heal from the Oct. 1, 2017 night where a gunman in a high-rise hotel rained gunfire into the crowd of 22,000 attending an open-air country music concert.

The ceremony was held at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater.

Prayer services are being held around Las Vegas to honor the memories of the 58 people killed in the shooting massacre one year ago.



The government center also is hosting the Las Vegas Portraits Project. It features artists' renderings of the people killed at a Route 91 Harvest Festival country music concert.

That display continues through Oct. 19, when the works will be presented to victims' loved ones.

Las Vegas city officials plan to host a prayer vigil beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the plaza in front of City Hall.

