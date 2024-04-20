Latin singer Codiciado gives back to local farmworkers ahead of tour

From the sun in the fields, to the bright lights on the stage. On Friday, Erick Aragon, better known as Latin singer "Codiciado," made a special stop in Reedley.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- From the sun in the fields, to the bright lights on the stage.

Friday, Erick Aragon, better known as Latin singer "Codiciado," made a special stop in Reedley.

"I want to help because I know how hard it is to work right here, its hot, so I come to give some food and some tickets for my show," said Codiciado.

He teamed up with the La Campensina radio station, a part of the Cesar Chavez foundation, to provide burritos to local farmworkers, something Maria Bravo appreciates and says it gives her hope for the future.

"If he can do it, others can do it and I am so proud of him for working in the fields and now having his own music. He's showing the rest of us that we can also make it," said Bravo.

As he goes back to his roots, he recalls his time in the fields.

"I want to cry, when I am singing because my songs are about families and working hard for goods, so I see the people around me and I'm here so I remember when I'm here, so I want to cry," said Codiciado.

Now he's taking his passion to the big stage with his tour "Ando Enfocado."

"I'm really excited, I'm gonna start next week," said Codiciado.

Its his first solo tour, after he used to be the lead singer of the popular Mexican band, "Grupo Codiciado," now continuing the goal of updating traditional Mexican corridos.

He now has songs with artists such as Peso Pluma, Grupo Firme, and Santa Fe Clan.

He recently did a surprise performance in a video on his YouTube page of two unreleased corridos.

Farm foreman Victor Alvarez says his team has been looking forward to Codiciado's visit for more than just the lunch break.

"The workers win tickets for the show, they are very happy," said Alvarez.

His music and success reminds others that anything is possible.

His tour officially kicks off next Friday.

His Fresno show kicks off at 8 pm Saturday, May 4th at the Save Mart Center.

