Lemoore police shoot knife-wielding suspect who decked an officer

Lemoore police say an officer shot a Pinedale man who was armed with a knife and attacked his partner Saturday night.They say someone reported a disturbance on Redwood Lane and Kenwood Drive around 7:30 p.m. and two officers heard loud screaming coming from inside the house.The officers said they saw 21-year-old Zhondon Michaels McDaniel running through the house and then he ran out the front door and attacked an officer before the officer could back away.The other officer saw McDaniel was armed with a knife and had knocked his partner to the ground, so he fired several shots and stopped the suspect.Paramedics took McDaniel to the hospital for treatment.The Kings County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the incident.