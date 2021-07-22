Death of contractor in Lemoore water tank explosion could have been prevented, city manager says

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore city officials now say the tragic death of a contractor due to a water tank explosion could have been prevented.On June 21st, a 1.5 million-gallon water tank exploded, killing 41-year-old Dion Jones.Jones was a longtime employee of a Southern California-based construction company. He left behind a wife and three kids.City Manager Nathan Olson says the contractor's employee did not do a safety-check procedure before welding on the tank, leading to the explosion.As a result of the investigation, the city is now issuing an advisory warning, saying those doing plumbing work on any water systems or tight spaces should test the area to see if any gas if present beforehand.The city is still working to get new water systems tested and approved for use by the state.The explosion at the Station 7 Water Facility took three of the city's wells offline and forced water restrictions in the area.