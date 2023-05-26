TikTok star Leo Gonzalez among graduates at West Hills College Lemoore

Valley native Leo Gonzalez started making content on TikTok during the pandemic and quickly gained millions of followers.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, West Hills College Lemoore celebrated its largest graduating class on Thursday night.

Nearly 800 graduates turned their tassels as more than 1,500 degrees and certificates were awarded.

Among the historic graduating class was Valley Tiktok star Leo Gonzalez.

He started making content during the pandemic and quickly gained millions of followers.

While his social media career took off, Gonzalez continued with his college courses.

He was one of the two student speakers tonight to celebrate with his fellow graduates.

"It's an honor to be here with so many people that have been taking classes the same time I was. Now, we all get to rest and look back at something that was so exciting," Gonzalez explained.

Gonzalez graduated in Social Science and looks forward to future classes in sociology and psychology.