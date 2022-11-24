WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Valley native, TikTok star Leo Gonzalez visits ABC30

Gonzalez's popularity has shot him into stardom, especially among Latino comedians, sharing a stage with George Lopez.

KFSN logo
Thursday, November 24, 2022 3:06AM
EMBED <>More Videos

A Valley TikTok star is back visiting family, but he couldn't do so without making a stop at ABC30 and taking a "job" as a production assistant.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley TikTok star is back from LA visiting family for the holidays, but he couldn't do so without making a stop at ABC30 and taking a "job" as a production assistant.

While it's safe to say that many of us in the newsroom were star-struck by comedian Leo Gonzalez, he was just as excited to meet us, taking pictures and shaking hands with Warren and Dale.

He then took a tour of our new and improved Studio B with Action News anchor Graciela Moreno.

Gonzalez is known by many for his impersonations of anchors and reporters live in the field.

Gonzalez's popularity on social media has shot him into stardom, especially among Latino comedians, sharing a stage with George Lopez.

He recently did his first sitcom and is currently writing a book while also writing for other comedians.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.