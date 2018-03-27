'Letters of Hope' after teacher goes missing in floods

Students at Greeley Hill Elementary are writing letters of hope.They're the ones who last saw John Honesto. The substitute teacher is still missing after he was swept away by Thursday's floods.He was teaching at Greeley Hill Elementary the day of the storm and refused to go home until students went home safely."He said, 'No, I'm going to stay, I don't want to burden anyone with my students.' He waited until the bus got here," Greeley Hills Elementary Principal Tracie Baughn said.Authorities found his car, washed out about a mile away from highway 132. He has yet to be found.Meanwhile, Caltrans crews are working to repair the damage left behind.Along Highway 132, the water was strong enough to blow out the culvert.Caltrans Public Information Officer Rick Estrada explains what comes next, "We'll look at, and see how we can improve that situation, how do we make it better? When we arrive at the decision, then we'll put a construction plan together. When we reach that point we have a better idea of what the closure time will be."The closures are now causing bus routes for students of Mariposa Unified to be re-routed.Authorities are still monitoring the area where Honesto was last seen in hopes of finding him.