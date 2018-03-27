STORM

'Letters of Hope' after teacher goes missing in floods

EMBED </>More Videos

Students at Greeley Hill Elementary are writing letters of hope. They're the ones who last saw John Honesto. (KFSN)

By
COULTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Students at Greeley Hill Elementary are writing letters of hope.

They're the ones who last saw John Honesto. The substitute teacher is still missing after he was swept away by Thursday's floods.

He was teaching at Greeley Hill Elementary the day of the storm and refused to go home until students went home safely.

"He said, 'No, I'm going to stay, I don't want to burden anyone with my students.' He waited until the bus got here," Greeley Hills Elementary Principal Tracie Baughn said.

Authorities found his car, washed out about a mile away from highway 132. He has yet to be found.

Meanwhile, Caltrans crews are working to repair the damage left behind.

Along Highway 132, the water was strong enough to blow out the culvert.

Caltrans Public Information Officer Rick Estrada explains what comes next, "We'll look at, and see how we can improve that situation, how do we make it better? When we arrive at the decision, then we'll put a construction plan together. When we reach that point we have a better idea of what the closure time will be."

The closures are now causing bus routes for students of Mariposa Unified to be re-routed.

RELATED: Flood-damaged roads force school bus re-routes in Mariposa County

Authorities are still monitoring the area where Honesto was last seen in hopes of finding him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
storm damagestormmissing personCoultervilleMariposa County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
VIDEO: Lightning sightings in Fresno sky
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall with 90 mph winds in Wrightsville Beach
More storm
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News