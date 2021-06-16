Fresno State softball coach Linda Garza steps down

Linda Garza has stepped down as head coach of the Fresno State softball team as announced by the school. “I wish the current and future Bulldog players the best,” she said in a statement. @ABC30 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) June 16, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's head softball coach, Linda Garza, has stepped down from the helm of the Bulldogs.Garza led the Fresno State softball program for five seasons -- starting in 2017.We first learned she had taken a leave of absence in April of this year. No reason was ever given as to why she was away.Assistant Coach Jodie Cox was named the interim coach in the meantime and led the team through the playoffs this season.Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey released a statement about Garza stepping down, thanking Garza for her time at the university.He went on to say, "She is a passionate coach who added another historic chapter to the legacy of our softball program and helped position us for success in the future. We wish her all the best."Garza released her own statement after the announcement of her departure."On the field, Fresno State is one of the storied programs on the West Coast, with the great honor of playing in Margie Wright Stadium," said Garza. "The fans and the players are amazing. I would like to thank Terry Tumey for this leadership opportunity and all of those who worked with me and supported my vision and leadership. This program is set up for success and I wish the current and future Bulldog players the best."