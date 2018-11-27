Local breweries join others to create 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims

Sierra Nevada, the largest craft brewery in California, has a plan to raise millions of dollars for victims of the Butte County wildfires with its new "Resilience IPA".Owner Ken Grossman recently put out an email with the recipe asking every brewery in the country to brew their own batches of Resilience.Tioga Sequoia is participating in the fundraiser and started crafting the beer Tuesday. Zone 9 in Clovis is also participating.Golden State Hops is donating 50 percent of the hops that Tioga Sequoia needs.The brewery is headquartered in Chico, just outside the massive fire zone.The Resilience IPA fundraising beer should be available in stores and bars by the middle of December.