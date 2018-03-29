U.S. & WORLD

Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell indicted for wire fraud and money laundering

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell indicted for wire fraud and money laundering, Ted Oberg has more. (KTRK)

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana --
A prominent Houston megachurch pastor is accused of fraud and money laundering in a scheme involving phony Chinese bonds.

Kirbyjon Caldwell, 64, is the senior pastor at Windsor Village United Methodist Church. The church is one of the largest protestant churches in the United States.

According to court documents, Caldwell and 55-year-old Gregory Alan Smith raised nearly $3.4 million through a Chinese bond scheme to defraud approximately 29 investors from April 2013 to August 2014.

The two allegedly promised high rates of return -- sometimes up to 15 times the value.

CLICK HERE: Read full indictment against Kirbyjon Caldwell


"In reality, the bonds were mere collectible memorabilia with no investment value," court documents stated.

Smith is accused of abusing his influence and status with the Smith Financial Group in Shreveport and Caldwell leveraging his status as pastor to lure investors in Historical Chinese bonds.

These bonds were issued by the former Republic of China prior to losing power to the communist government in 1949. They are not recognized by China's current government and have no investment value.

RELATED: Who is Kirbyjon Caldwell? Reach felt across Houston
EMBED More News Videos

WHO IS KIRBYJON CALDWELL? News of the pastor's indictment is sure to reverberate through Houston and even the country.



None of the investors received any money back, court documents stated.

Caldwell and Smith are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, six counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and three counts of money laundering. Additionally, Smith and Caldwell are charged in two separate counts of money laundering.

Each face 20 years in prison for the conspiracy to commit wire fraud count and for the wire fraud counts. They also face 10 years in prison for the conspiracy to commit money laundering count and the money laundering counts. If found guilty, they also face a $1 million fine, restitution, forfeiture and five years of supervised release.

Caldwell once served as one of President George W. Bush's spiritual advisors. He is currently listed as a limited partner with the Houston Texans.

The Texans released the following statement, "We have recently been made aware of a report involving Kirbyjon Caldwell. We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."



Sources told Eyewitness News that Caldwell is working with authorities to surrender in Louisiana within next week to 10 days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fraudmoney launderingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News