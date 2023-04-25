Local nonprofit honors April Autism Awareness month

Niria Alvarez has been running the Possibility Center to Empower Families through Autism Resources since 2019.

A local nonprofit is shining a light on autism and taking action to fund a special place in the community.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- April is Autism Awareness Month.

Niria Alvarez has been running the Possibility Center to Empower Families through Autism Resources since 2019.

Her annual event, "Turn Up the Light on Autism", is helping raise funds to secure a building for the Fresno-based non-profit.

Alvarez says it would help build a community among families who have a loved one on the spectrum.

"Just to help with the social isolation that a lot of families face when you get diagnosed on the spectrum. That seems to be a pattern where you lose a lot of friends and family members because you don't understand autism but it's a whole journey in itself," says Niria.

Around 100 people showed up Saturday at Valley Dream Center in East Central Fresno to dance, get active and celebrate April- Autism Awareness month.

The event is personal to the organizer, Monique Hall.

She has been a part of the non-profit for four years.

Her seven-year-old son is on the spectrum.. and she's learned how common that actually is.

"I hope that people start talking about autism more because 1 in 38 kids, that is a huge statistic," says Monique.

Turn Up is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

Last year, this event raised 9 thousand dollars, and organizers were aiming to raise just as much this year.

Alvarez says she is inspired to keep going for her son who was diagnosed with autism at 3 years old.

"They go through so much emotionally, physically, and spiritually. And the possibility center, that's what we wanna do, we wanna celebrate them coming together and know you are not alone when you get this diagnosis that we are here for you," says Niria.

You can find more ways to donate by contacting the non-profit here.