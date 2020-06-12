localish

9-year-old protests solo for Black Lives Matter

After 9-year-old Aiden Kelley heard his neighbor's idea to draw hearts along their South Shore neighborhood sidewalks, he didn't waste any time in spreading the message of love and friendship.

"I just wanted to support like everyone and make sure everybody feels happy because there's been a couple of crazy things happening over the past few days," Kelley said.

The Andrew Jackson Language Academy student took it a step further.

He wanted to be part of the movement he'd heard about and seen on TV, so with a ruler and piece of paper, he made his own Black Lives Matter sign and stood outside his house by himself.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shoreblack lives matterprotestmore in commonlocalishwls
LOCALISH
How this Galveston restaurant put people over profits during crisis
4 teens go grocery shopping for neighbors most at risk
The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle and son show their PFLAG Pride
This nonprofit helps people with disabilities and senior citizens stay fit!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paso Robles shooting: Suspect shot to death, 4 officers wounded
Paso Robles shooting suspect was Valley native, had history of mental illness
2 injured in drive-by shooting outside southeast Fresno apartment complex
Anger, Action, Answers: A Central California Conversation
Central California coronavirus cases
Dinuba family shares their grief after man killed in hit-and-run crash
Man shot by police Tuesday in northeast Fresno was unarmed, police say
Show More
GB3 gyms in Fresno, Clovis reopen today with new changes
Suspect shoots man and woman walking down Fresno street
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
Mexican mafia member Danny Roman murdered in Corcoran prison
San Francisco police will no longer respond to non-criminal calls
More TOP STORIES News