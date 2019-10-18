Billy Haynes: From silence to success

Billy Haynes, 17, has been hard of hearing since he was born. But growing up, he watched football and had no doubt that one day, he'd play the game.

"Just because we can't hear, doesn't mean we can't do anything if we set our minds to it," said Billy.

With the help of an interpreter at his practices and games, Billy is co-Captain of his high school varsity football team and an inspiration to others both on and off the field.

Billy says he feels like he's surrounded by people who want him to succeed, and says that's how he can handle whatever is thrown his way.

"They don't treat me any different," said Billy. "They treat me like I'm one of their brothers, their family members, just (a) teammate."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
high schooldeaffootball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Avenal State Prison employee dead, another injured in deadly crash
Fire causes $85,000 in damages at Orchard Walk East shopping center in Visalia
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Parents share memories of 5-year-old Kassidy who drowned in bathtub
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says
Trial begins for Visalia couple accused of starving children
30 years after the Loma Prieta quake, a Fresno man remembers his partner
Show More
Tulare County sergeant arrested, charged with domestic violence
Get your cat vaccinated for rabies, say Fresno County health officials
Man who tried to stab 8 people in Fresno appears in court
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
2020 groundwater rules will have significant impact on farmers
More TOP STORIES News