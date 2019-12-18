Coolers Turned Into Cat Shelters

A group of neighbors in Illinois decided to convert old coolers into homes for feral cats.They also dipped into their savings and retirement funds to take the cats to the vet and help find them loving homes.Gayle Magnuson said they've found homes for 30 cats in the past few months.Michael Pammer said the coolers make a good shelter because they're well insulated to keep cats warm. He said they fill the coolers with straw for bedding.Making a cool cat cooler is easy and anyone can start this project in their own community!