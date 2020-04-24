Get a cowboy experience at this Houston honky tonk bar

Goodnight Charlie's is a modern take on a Texas honky tonk, but it feels like it's been in Houston's Montrose neighborhood for years!

They have old-school country music, two-steppin' and Texas beers, but there's also new school fun that makes Goodnight Charlie's a perfect fit in one of Houston's most eccentric neighborhoods.

And, if that's not enough to make you dust off your boots, Goodnight Charlie's places a huge emphasis on food, which has helped it garner honors from major publications around the United States.
