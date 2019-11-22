This Houston bar has a retro vibe with an indoor slide

This new Midtown spot offers an experience like no other around Houston.

Electric FeelGood opened in September 2019 and features a two-story slide and an 80s and 90s theme that guarantees a good time for everyone!

Plus, neon signs, custom cocktails and fun brunch items make this spot a social media-lover's paradise!
