8Go inside Philly's completely underground mushroom farm!

PHILADELPHIA -- Mycopolitan Mushroom Company is an Underground Mushroom Farm located in the middle of Philadelphia in the basement of a warehouse.The farm produces 700 pounds of mushrooms a week!Tyler Case and Brain Versek started the farm because they had a passion for fungi.They saw a niche in the market to sell mushrooms directly to Philadelphia restaurants and provide them with the freshest mushrooms available...and business took off.They grow 8 varieties of mushrooms in the warehouse basement for both culinary and medicinal purposes and hope to grow more in the future.428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134267-261-8233