Healthcare professionals say enough is enough

U.S. -- White Coats for Black Lives is a medical-student run organization that seeks to dismantle racism in medicine and promote the health, well-being, and self-determination of Black people and people of color. With the Black Lives Matter movement, their organization has been at the forefront of demanding equal treatment for patients and medical professionals of color who experience racism in both the workplace and in treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkblack lives mattermedicalmore in commonhealth carenursesdoctorslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno supports Black Lives Matter with paint, chalk and a ban on 'carotid restraints'
Adult, 2 children displaced after central Fresno house fire
Driver crashes into utility pole, causing power outage in central Fresno
Fresno City Council postpones decision on masks just before Gov. Newsom issues order
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Unified schools to reopen on August 17
CA now requiring residents to wear face masks in 'most' public places
Show More
2 suspects with knife, crowbar rob men at Days Inn in southeast Fresno
Tinder rape attempt: Fresno County man re-arrested for sex crimes 4 days after being released
33-year-old man shot in Merced, authorities searching for suspect
Visalia nursing home workers demand hazard pay during pandemic
Merced County's Phase 3 businesses prepare to reopen on Friday
More TOP STORIES News