Making history & good food: Houston restaurant Lucille's named after trailblazing female African-American chef

HOUSTON, Texas -- When you dine at Houston restaurant Lucille's, you're taking a walk through history.

The eatery, housed in a 1923 bungalow in the city's Museum District, is famous for its southern-style comfort food.

Owner and executive chef Chris Williams named Lucille's after his great-grandmother, a trailblazing African-American chef. Lucille Bishop-Smith also developed the first commercial culinary educational program in the country at Prairie View A&M University!
