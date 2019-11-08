Hugo Ortega's journey from dishwasher to renowned chef

Hugo Ortega's name is well-known in Houston. He's the executive chef and co-owner at four top local restaurants - Hugo's, Backstreet Café, Xochi and Caracol.

Last year, he won Best Chef of the Southwest at the prestigious James Beard Awards. But he never forgets his roots.

Growing up in rural Mexico, he herded 300 goats and learned to grind corn for masa. Ortega credits his grandmother with being the primary influence on his traditional Mexican cuisine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicohoustonfoodcelebrity chefcookingrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old girl in custody after man found dead, tied to bed inside home
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
4 adults, 5 kids displaced after mobile home fire in Fresno County
4 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 2 hours
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Drugs are to blame for deadly Fresno crash that claimed two lives
1,600 customers without power in Kings County after car crashes into pole
Show More
Blue Man Group concert disrupted after water pipe bursts at Saroyan Theatre
Woman wrecks car to get Popeye's chicken sandwich
Authorities searching for car burglary suspect in northwest Fresno
Windows smashed at northwest Fresno CVS Pharmacy
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
More TOP STORIES News