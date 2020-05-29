Burger joint changes operations to keep everyone safe and the business going

LOS ANGELES -- Due to the pandemic, So-Cal Burgers has changed the way of operating to keep everyone safe and the business going.

"It's slower. So, I had to cut some of my hours from my employees. I have a smaller staff and we had to adjust," said Tony Gomez, owner of So-Cal Burgers. "Now we have to wear gloves, masks, make sure the store is sanitized."

The East Los Angeles business has been open for the past nine years.

"The food is high-quality food. We make our own patties. We make our own sauces," said Gomez. "Our product is a high-grade product in East L.A.."

The restaurant has also turned to food-delivery apps for the first time, according to the owner.

"We're doing a lot of take out and it's kind of slow so you want to kind of move it up. Like they say some money is better than no money," said Gomez. "I wasn't doing the apps because they take a big percentage of your sales."

they're also giving out free drinks with every meal purchased through the end of May.

"We did a parade for White Memorial and we donated burgers and all that. And I got other businesses to donate," said Gomez. "I'm part of the community I try to offer to our local responders."

Meanwhile, the owner is hopeful things will get better. "Hopefully everything will get back to normal," said Gomez. "And try to keep up with the community and try to help as many people you can help out because at the end it's going to come back to bless you."
