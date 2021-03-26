plus life

Plus Life Episode 1: Live Your Best Life

LOS ANGELES -- In this episode, we're traveling from L.A. to London with a stop in Philadelphia to get some incredible tips in the kitchen from Chef Ted Torres, plus we talk with fitness instructor and single father, Marvin Telp about some easy and accessible at-home workouts, and stay tuned for a very special interview with Erasure's Andrew Bell, who talks about living with HIV and about the band's first new album in 2 years.

Join host Karl Schmid for all of this and so much more on this episode of Plus Life.

Click here to watch more episodes of Plus Life!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleshivlgbtqfitnesslgbtq prideworkoutcookingcelebrity cheflocalishplus life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno
Staples, Office Depot to laminate vaccine cards for free
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
Driver rescued minutes before fiery Fresno crash
Memorial scholarship honors Sanger senior killed in crash
Man shot during argument in central Fresno,
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week
Show More
Group denounces hate, violence against Asian Americans
In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
More TOP STORIES News