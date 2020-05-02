localish

Picnic tables for squirrels?!

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. -- A suburban Chicago woman is selling picnic tables for squirrels.

Maria Trezza of Bolingbrook has collaborated with her neighbor, Rob Gibala, who makes the tables. They both split the cost. Each table sells for $27, with a tablecloth and nuts included.


This all started after Trezza saw her friend post a picture of a squirrel table on social media. That's when Trezza asked Gibala to make her one.

Gibala has a history of working with wood, so for him, it was no problem. What set this business on fire was a tweet Trezza's son posted about his mother's new trade three weeks ago. Ever since, Trezza's phone has been ringing off the hook!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bolingbrooksquirrelwild animalsanimallocalish
LOCALISH
WWII vet gets 96th birthday parade
Chalkboard art brightens street during COVID-19 pandemic
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
AIM High Studio provides fitness and meals to its local community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot multiple times at Bulldog and Ninth in northeast Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno business owners left confused, frustrated after 'shelter in place' order extension
Former Fresno County correctional officer arrested for having sex with inmate
Fresno's shelter-in-place order extended to May 31
Fresno Unified among 60 school districts urging Congress for $202 billion in COVID-19 funding
Man arrested for gang-related shooting on Highway 41
Show More
CA issues weirdly specific list of allowed outdoor activities
SoCal police arrest man 3 times in 1 day under new bail policy
Fresno Co. secures 400 beds to house homeless
UPDATE: 76-year-old missing Fresno woman with dementia found
Which small businesses, engine to economy, could jumpstart the Valley?
More TOP STORIES News