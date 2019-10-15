Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert

25 miles south of the Las Vegas strip, lies the Rise Festival, a music and lantern festival in the middle of a dry lake bed in the Mojave Desert. It's a stark contrast to the traffic and blaring lights of Vegas. Thousands gather here for a three-day festival of music, food and a simultaneous release of more than 10,000 lanterns into the desert sky.

"There's an experience and emotion at Rise that doesn't exist anywhere I have ever found" says Rise co-founder Dan Hill. Many come to Rise to celebrate new beginnings and to remember the life of loved ones that have passed on.

Join us as we take you on a behind the scenes look at one of the most magical events you've never been to!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
festivalmusiclas vegascommunitylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
Girl, 10, dies by suicide in OC; police investigate possible bullying
4-month-old Hanford baby kidnapped by homeless man found safe: Police
WATCH LIVE: Crews battle refinery fire in NorCal
5-year-old Clovis girl passes away after nearly drowning
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Good Samaritan describes moment man attacked 2 people in downtown
Show More
Fresno ranked in top 15 worst driving cities in America
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children inside their home
Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 85 percent contained
4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area
2 children shot in back seat of parents' car in Selma
More TOP STORIES News