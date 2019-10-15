Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert

25 miles south of the Las Vegas strip, lies the Rise Festival, a music and lantern festival in the middle of a dry lake bed in the Mojave Desert. It's a stark contrast to the traffic and blaring lights of Vegas. Thousands gather here for a three-day festival of music, food and a simultaneous release of more than 10,000 lanterns into the desert sky."There's an experience and emotion at Rise that doesn't exist anywhere I have ever found" says Rise co-founder Dan Hill. Many come to Rise to celebrate new beginnings and to remember the life of loved ones that have passed on.Join us as we take you on a behind the scenes look at one of the most magical events you've never been to!