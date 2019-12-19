all good

This Ice Rink Is Accessible to All!

Iceoplex in Simi Valley, in conjunction with the charitable organization, The Ark, hosts a day for special needs adults to come enjoy an ice skating show, as well as the ability to go onto the ice in their wheelchairs and a Santa sleigh. This is the fourth year that Iceoplex has partnered with The Ark of Ventura to host this event. The volunteers are young skaters who frequent the Iceoplex throughout the season. Theses skaters enjoyed sharing their love of skating with participants that have special needs because of the joy and excitment they express during the event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
simi valleyfigure skatingiceholidayspecial needs childrenall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
'Michele's Angel' performs random acts of kindness, requests kind messages for widower
Thousands of Santa letters arrive at Chelsea apartment
Hospital uses animation to bring storybooks to life for sick kids
Santa Society Answers Letters to Santa from Families in Need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in Madera County structure fire
Safe containing silver bars, signed photos of O.J. Simpson stolen from home
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
1 dead, 2 injured in senior center shooting
CHP gives emotional farewell to officer retiring after 32 years of service
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Show More
Man dies after falling while decorating for Christmas
Global stocks dip after Trump impeachment vote
Couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Holidays Heroes Blood Drive begins at Sierra Vista Mall
More TOP STORIES News