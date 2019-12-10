Rock Steady is a knock-out solution to Parkinson's symptoms

Rock Steady Boxing is an international program where people with Parkinson's disease can come together as a class and participate in different physical activities centered around the concept of boxing.

"It's actually diminishing their symptoms. Some people, you would never know that they have Parkinson's," Rock Steady Boxing coach and instructor Renee Battenberg said.

Their mission is to spread awareness, improve the quality of life for those combating the disease, and ultimately find a cure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthparkinson's diseaseboxing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old boy killed in Fresno County shooting, brother injured
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Family of 5 loses home in Fresno County fire
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
LIVE | Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
California dioceses expect subpoenas in priest investigation
Show More
Man shot while playing video games last month died from injuries: Police
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Driver crashes into pole during high-speed chase with Fresno Co. deputies
Teacher asks students to 'set your price for a slave'
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
More TOP STORIES News