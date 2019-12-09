share your holidays

How to Plan an Amazing Holiday Trip to Disney

It's time for the biggest holiday party of the year. This holiday season at Disney is like never before: star-studded performances, merry entertainment and much more. Check out what's in store and be sure to mark your calendars! Follow, On the Red Carpet's, Karl Schmid as he gets the inside tea on what's must see at Disneyland during this holiday season! Which may include watching "A Christmas Fantasy Parade" in the Disneyland Park or checking out the brand new show "Mickey's Happy Holiday's"! Make sure you stop by the park this holiday to check out all the fun new attractions and try all the holiday eats!
