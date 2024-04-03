Logan Kilbert's No. 34 jersey retired by Sierra High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some jersey retirements come years after players hang it up, but Sierra High School in Tollhouse decided to make that a reality for Senior Logan Kilbert's No. 34 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Central Section's all-time leading scorer in basketball says he was surprised by the honor.

"I just thought he (Head Coach Ryan Watt) had pizza, honestly," Kilbert said. "Until I looked up and saw the jersey."

Sierra's Head Coach Ryan Watt says he had been planning the ceremony with teammates and Kilbert's family for nearly a month.

"I feel privileged to have coached him," Watt said. "It's once in a lifetime for a school like this."

With the help of the school maintenance crew, Kilbert's No. 34 jersey now hangs in a glass case inside the basketball gym's foyer.

"As soon as the season ended for Logan I was like hey man I need your jersey," Watt said.

Kilbert says he had a feeling something was up when he was called to the gym on Tuesday afternoon.

"I knew something was going on because the Athletic Director pulled me down to look at a helmet -- which I don't play football anymore so it was a little suspicious," Kilbert said.

Coach Watt says Kilbert's impact on the program over the last four seasons cannot be measured.

"He put us on the state map," Watt said. "That's never been done here before."

Kilbert's Dad, Dan, was also in attendance for the ceremony. Kilbert is currently the Head Women's Basketball Coach at Reedley College.

"Never thought that would be a thought process of retiring his number," Kilbert said. "But, the accomplishments - that's top of the line."

Kilbert's resume includes:

- 3,334 career points (most in CIF Central Section history)

- 3x Northwest Sequoia League MVP

- 4x Northwest Sequoia League Champion

- 2022-23 CIF Division 5 NorCal Champion and State Finalist

- 71 points in a single game (Central Section record)

The Senior guard says he hopes the jersey serves as a special reminder to anyone who gets to watch basketball at Sierra High.

"People 5 years from now can really look at it and see my story on what I did here," Kilbert said.

Kilbert told Action News that he is in the process of talking to colleges to hopefully play at the next level.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.