Clovis brewery preparing to celebrate 1 year of business

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hop forward and aromatic are just two ways to describe what's brewing at MachineHead Brewing Company.Owner Rob Arabian says, "We're not releasing the name or what type of beer it is yet, but it's going to be pretty special."As is the occasion they're celebrating -- one year in business after opening in the midst of a pandemic.Arabian says, "Like everyone else, we had to power through it and we did thrive during the pandemic, which sounds like a really crazy story."At a time when Rob had trouble getting his foot in the door, it was Alvarado Street Brewery owner J.C. Hill that took him under his wing."They took us in and said, 'Whenever you want to come up here, we'll show you the ropes. We'll show you how to brew how to clean kegs.' You name it, they did it for us.""He's in it for the right reasons," Hill said. "It has been a lifelong passion for him."So to commemorate the one-year anniversary, MachineHead teamed up with Alvarado Street Brewery for a one-of-a-kind collaboration brew."The mentality in the craft beer industry is the rising tide floats all ships and we believe in that," said Hill.He adds, "The people of Clovis are big supporters of our brand. We're appreciative of that and we hope to have this beer in our market when it's ready."As for when you can get your first taste from the taps, the anniversary weekend is November 13 and 14. They'll also have 4-packs on sale so you can take some home.