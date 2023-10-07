Madera Community College details new features, future goals at 'President's Breakfast'

The college choir, mascot Maddie the Mountain Lion and dozens of supporters filled Madera Community College Friday morning for the President's Breakfast.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The college choir, mascot Maddie the Mountain Lion and dozens of supporters filled Madera Community College Friday morning for the President's Breakfast.

President Ángel Reyna showcased new programs like the school's truck driving course, which started in the spring and is growing.

New this semester, the Punjabi course is at full capacity with 25 students.

Academic Village 2, or AV 2, has now opened as a place on campus for students to study and relax.

"So we're starting to see our students stay with us longer because now they have a quiet space, a study space whether it's in a large group or if you just want to be on your own," Reyna said.

Inside AV 2 is a brand new library, private study spaces, a computer lab and a children's section, as well as a lactation room.

Also - now out of a portable - and into the new building is the nursing program.

Now, the college is focusing on expanding resources for students, including Wi-Fi to the parking lot and adding to the food pantry.

"We're looking to add some cold storage where we're able to offer like meats, eggs, cheese, milk, that kind of product as well." MMC Vice President of Administrative Services Matthew Richmond said.

Before closing, the inaugural sports team at MCC was honored.

The women's soccer team has started off strong.

"So, I'm excited to say that you know we've had wins against Modesto, Cuesta, De Anza, and the list will continue to go on." Vice Pres. of Learning & Student Success Marie Harris said.

The young women are being noticed beyond the campus.

Assemblymember Esmerelda Soria presented the team with a certificate of recognition from the state legislature.

"Your talent and teamwork will pave the way for future athletes and will help Madera College be put on the map even more," Soria said.

In the near future, murals will cover white walls.

Through money awarded from the Lumina Foundation, images of Chicano art, agriculture, and murals of Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez will go up.

President Reyna says that's to ensure students feel a sense of belonging on campus.

"What we wanted to do with the Lumina Foundation is create the sense of belonging so the students can see themselves on our campus." President Reyna said.

If you'd like to come see the campus and the different programs and resources it has to offer, there will be an open house on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be food trucks and radio stations live on campus, and visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about qualifying for free tuition, financial aid and grants, support programs available and how to enroll as a student.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.