Madera Community College offers new wine-making class

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community College is taking action to introduce students to a new career path. The college is offering a new wine-making class to students.

Madera Community College sophomore Rocky Beckett says he's used to life on the farm, but says he wanted a taste of something new.

"Growing up, my family farmed grapes and almonds and stuff," explained Beckett.

"In our Central Valley, grapes and wine is a big industry, so it's nice to know the process of different irrigation methods for grapes, different harvesting methods and all that, " added Beckett.

He was eager to enroll in Madera Community College's first-ever viticulture class. The nine-week class kicks off March 14 and will cover everything from vine care to the wine-making process.

"For this class, students will be learning the general ins and outs when it comes to growing grapes as well as processing grapes, what it means to the industry and what it takes to grow it," said Madera Community College Agriculture Instructor Elizabeth Mosqueda.

Most importantly, it will highlight the processes specific to the Central Valley.

"Get a general idea of what it takes here in Madera County to grow grapes and why it's important to our industry," added Mosqueda.

Setting students like Beckett up for success.

"It would be nice to be a farm manager for a big corporation one day," added Beckett. "Just knowing all this info may help me in the long run."

Space is still open. For details on how to enroll visit their website.
