Madera construction company hosting job fair at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera Construction company is looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

Even if you don't have experience, you're invited to attend a hiring event this week.

Span Construction & Engineering builds large structures like Costco stores and Home Depot warehouses.

The firm focuses on steel construction.

They're looking to fill 200 positions in the coming months.

This Friday from 1 pm until 5 pm, SPAN is hosting a job fair.

It takes place at the Fresno City College Career and Employment Center in the staff dining room.

Bring your resume because interviews will be conducted on the spot.

No experience is necessary as the company will train and certify all new hires.