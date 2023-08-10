An evacuation order has been lifted for an area of Madera County after a wildfire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

Evacuation order lifted for wildfire in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An evacuation order has been lifted for an area of Madera County after a wildfire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is currently burning in the area of Lilley Mountain Drive and Road 400.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for Road 400, Powder Horn, and Lilley Mountain.

The evacuation order has since been lifted as crews continue working to get control of the fire.

The fire has burned 5 acres and is 0% contained.

Flames have brought down powerlines in the area, knocking out power for over 2,600 PG &E customers.

You can view a full map of the evacuation warnings currently in place by clicking here.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.