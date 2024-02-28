All 8 people killed in Madera County crash identified

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Coroner's Office has identified all eight victims involved in Friday's head-on crash.

Seven of the victims were farmworkers living in Kerman who were together in a van. They are:

24-year-old Juvenal Jacobo Talavera from Michoacán, Mexico

33-year-old Hector Orozco from Jalisco, Mexico

30-year-old Alfredo Morales Sanchez from Guerrero, Mexico

30-year-old Victor Hernandez Cirilo

34-year-old Fidel Filomeno Ojeda

35-year-old Pedro Hernandez Ojeda

57-year-old Roberto Banuelos Flores

The eighth victim was the driver of a pickup truck. He's been identified as:

78-year-old Robert Jerry Kovar from Auberry, Calif.

The head-on crash happened after 6 a.m. Friday, February 23, on Avenue 7, west of Road 22 in Madera County.

Officers say the van and pick-up truck crashed head-on.

The CHP says the eight farmworkers who were in the van were on their way to work at Lion Farms. Only one of them survived.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.