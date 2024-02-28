WATCH LIVE

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
All 8 people killed in Madera County crash identified
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Coroner's Office has identified all eight victims involved in Friday's head-on crash.

Seven of the victims were farmworkers living in Kerman who were together in a van. They are:

  • 24-year-old Juvenal Jacobo Talavera from Michoacán, Mexico
  • 33-year-old Hector Orozco from Jalisco, Mexico
  • 30-year-old Alfredo Morales Sanchez from Guerrero, Mexico
  • 30-year-old Victor Hernandez Cirilo
  • 34-year-old Fidel Filomeno Ojeda
  • 35-year-old Pedro Hernandez Ojeda
  • 57-year-old Roberto Banuelos Flores

    • The eighth victim was the driver of a pickup truck. He's been identified as:

  • 78-year-old Robert Jerry Kovar from Auberry, Calif.

    The head-on crash happened after 6 a.m. Friday, February 23, on Avenue 7, west of Road 22 in Madera County.

    Officers say the van and pick-up truck crashed head-on.

    The CHP says the eight farmworkers who were in the van were on their way to work at Lion Farms. Only one of them survived.

    The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

