A 29-year-old Madera County mother is back home safely a day after her boyfriend reported her missing under suspicious circumstancesSheriff's deputies say they found Yesenia Toledo at about 11:30 Friday night.She did not seem to have taken any items of clothing or personal items with her when she disappeared, and her vehicle is still at her home, the sheriff's office said.Her boyfriend told officers he left the residence with one of their children for a brief period of time. When he returned, he discovered their 4-month-old alone in the home, with Toledo unable to be located, authorities said.