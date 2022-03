MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A double shooting in Madera County has prompted deputies to issue a shelter in place order.The shooting happened Thursday evening. The shelter in place order has been issued for Road 25 & Ingomar Dr., Avenue 18 1/2-18 1/4 and Burgundy Rd. as the suspect is on the loose.Deputies say the suspect has dreadlocks and is wearing red shorts.Those in the area of the shelter in place are asked to turn their lights off and lock their doors.The conditions of the shooting victims are not known.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.