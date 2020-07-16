Madera Fair Camp available to kids virtually for free

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley favorite is providing fun for kids this summer virtually.
Samantha and Riley attend the Madera District Fair Summer Camp every year and have only happy memories of the week. This year is no exception.
When organizers canceled the fair due to COVID-19, they were determined to find a way to make the camp still happen.
"This is what we can do, we can sit around all day and mull over what we can't do, but as in the fair industry, you modify," said Madera Fair coordinator, Barbara Leach.
So they decided to bring the camp straight to the kids.
"Daily, we have fair time entertainers that we normally have that will be popping in to entertain kids live, we have 4H chapters and clubs that will be participating," added Leach.
The virtual camp takes place next week. Kids can participate for free via Zoom, with new entertainment every day.
"We were disappointed we're not going to have the fair," said Samantha and Riley's father, Tim Riche, "but we're glad there's an alternative for kids to do while they're home. It gives them something to do for at least a week."
Parents can also purchase a camper kit to increase kids' activity options. For camp details and to find out how to register visit maderafair.com.
