Crews douse brush fire near Madera homes, apartment complex

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera firefighters were called to battle two fires that broke out at the same time in the city on Wednesday night.Crews responded to the area of Vineyard and Sunrise around 9:30 pm for a brush fire that was quickly approaching nearby homes and an apartment complex.Several residents were evacuated as a precaution, but CAL FIRE was able to contain the blaze before it reached any structures quickly.At the same time, crews were also battling a separate house fire near Sunset and Willis Avenues.Firefighters were able to contain that blaze within a couple of hours.There were no injuries reported in either fire.