Crews douse brush fire near Madera homes, apartment complex

Madera firefighters were called to battle two fires that broke out at the same time in the city on Wednesday night.
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera firefighters were called to battle two fires that broke out at the same time in the city on Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the area of Vineyard and Sunrise around 9:30 pm for a brush fire that was quickly approaching nearby homes and an apartment complex.

Several residents were evacuated as a precaution, but CAL FIRE was able to contain the blaze before it reached any structures quickly.

At the same time, crews were also battling a separate house fire near Sunset and Willis Avenues.

Firefighters were able to contain that blaze within a couple of hours.

There were no injuries reported in either fire.

