Crews douse brush fire near Madera homes, apartment complex

Crews responded to the area of Vineyard and Sunrise around 9:30 pm for a brush fire that was quickly approaching nearby homes and an apartment complex.
Several residents were evacuated as a precaution, but CAL FIRE was able to contain the blaze before it reached any structures quickly.
At the same time, crews were also battling a separate house fire near Sunset and Willis Avenues.
Firefighters were able to contain that blaze within a couple of hours.
There were no injuries reported in either fire.