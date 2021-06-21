house fire

Madera house fire, gas leak forces neighbors from homes

A group of Madera residents was evacuated from their homes after a house fire and gas leak on Monday morning.
EMBED <>More Videos

Madera house fire, gas leak forces neighbors from homes

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Madera residents was evacuated from their homes after a house fire and gas leak on Monday morning.

It happened just after 1:00 am on Tulare Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning a two-story house.

During the fire, a gas line broke, creating a dangerous situation for both the fire crews and nearby residents.

Madera police officers had to evacuate between 30 to 40 neighbors until PG&E could shut off the gas line.

The people were out of their homes for a little more than two hours.

The house that burned was destroyed. Fire officials say the home was abandoned and had been the scene of a previous fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderagas leakevacuationhouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
Family identifies 5 killed in Merced County house fire
Fresno County home destroyed by fire
Police investigating fire that badly damaged house in southwest Fresno
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News