Meet the newest Madera police employee - Bubbles!

The miniature horse was donated to the department by veterinarian Dr. Brenda Linman.
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little horse is looking to bring big smiles to the community of Madera.

Meet the newest Madera Police Department employee - Bubbles!

Don't let the name fool you, the department says the miniature horse has a tough-on-crime attitude.

The Madera Police Department joked they now have a mounted patrol unit - they just started off small.

Bubbles was seen in a picture with her trainer Officer Alva as they get ready for visits with kids in the Madera Unified School District.

Bubbles was donated to the department by veterinarian Dr. Brenda Linman.

If you see Bubbles out and about, be sure to stop and say hi!

