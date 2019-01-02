CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Man accused of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh to be charged with murder

Gustavo Perez Arriaga (left) has been arrested and is accused of killing Cpl. Ronil "Ron" Singh (right) on Wednesday in the small Stanislaus County town of Newman, Calif.

The man accused of killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh to be charged with murder, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's office.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, will appear in court Wednesday afternoon to be arraigned on a murder charge with a special circumstance of killing a peace officer.

Arriaga is accused of gunning down Cpl. Singh following a traffic stop in the town of Newman, California on December 26.

He was finally taken into custody a few days later outside of a Kern County home. At least seven other people were arrested in connection with this case for helping Arriaga avoid arrest. Four of them have already appeared in court and bail has been set at $100,000 for each.

Several services will take place at the end of this week to honor Cpl. Singh.

Two Honor Guard Viewings will be held on Friday, Jan. 4 at the Newman Community Meeting Room and the Salas Brothers Funeral Home.

Funeral services will take place at CrossPoint Community Church in Modesto on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. followed by a procession to Lakewood Memorial Park.
