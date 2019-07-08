Micheal Congdon, man accused of shooting Fresno County Sheriff's deputy to appear in court

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of shooting a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy will face a judge for the first time Monday.Investigators say last week Micheal Congdon fired at deputy John Erickson injuring him.Micheal Congdon was charged on Friday with five felony charges including two counts of attempted murder.All this stems from a property dispute that took place Tuesday in the mountain community of Tollhouse.Authorities say 57-year-old Congdon was arguing with his neighbor about an on-going property dispute.That's when authorities were called.Deputy John Erickson responded, and when he arrived, Congdon started firing at him with a rifle.Erickson was shot in the leg, and another person in his patrol truck was injured by flying debris.Erickson is still recovering in the hospital and this weekend he was visited by Sheriff Margaret Mims.They say Erickson is making remarkable progress and his condition was upgraded to "good."As for Congdon, he could face 64 years to life in prison.Because of his age, there's a possibility he could be released early.