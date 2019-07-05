deputy-involved shooting

Man accused of shooting sheriff's deputy charged with attempted murder

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the man accused of shooting and injuring a deputy as Michael James Congdon, 57, of Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney announced on Friday the charges filed against the man accused of shooting a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy.

Michael James Congdon, 57, is facing two charges of attempted murder along with several other felonies.

RELATED: Neighbor describes shooting in Tollhouse, feud with suspect accused of shooting deputy

If convicted of all charges, Congdon faces over 64 years to life in prison. However, upon reaching the age of 60 and after serving 25 years, Congdon will be eligible for release under the Elderly Parole Program.

Congdon is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 8 at 8:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnotollhousecrimefresno county sheriff departmentattempted murderdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Search warrant served at rapper YG's Hollywood Hills home
Fresno Co. deputy discharged from hospital a week after being shot
History between suspect and Fresno County deputy he shot could lead to life sentence
Man accused of shooting deputy to appear in court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News