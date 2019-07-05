Man accused of shooting sheriff's deputy charged with attempted murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney announced on Friday the charges filed against the man accused of shooting a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy.Michael James Congdon, 57, is facing two charges of attempted murder along with several other felonies.If convicted of all charges, Congdon faces over 64 years to life in prison. However, upon reaching the age of 60 and after serving 25 years, Congdon will be eligible for release under the Elderly Parole Program.Congdon is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 8 at 8:30 a.m.