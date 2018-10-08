The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on a store clerk.Deputies say the incident happened on September 1 when 48-year-old Abel Torres Medero followed the victim into a store near Avenue 412 and Road 128 in Orosi.According to investigators, once in the store, Medero placed his hand in his pants and fondled himself. He then threw bodily fluids at the victim before running out of the store.Deputies say it was a completely random attack and the victim didn't know the suspect.After further investigation, it was discovered that Medero has a warrant out for his arrest for an incident that happened in 2016. Deputies say he was caught peeping into someone's home in Tulare.If anyone has information on Medero's whereabouts, please contact Detective Nevarez or Sgt. Kennedy with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.