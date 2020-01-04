Man allegedly slams into 7 different vehicles in Merced on New Year's Day

MERCED, Calif. -- A public defender entered not guilty pleas for Roderick Weston on Friday. He's currently facing two felony counts for DUI and assault with a deadly weapon, but more charges will likely be added because this case involves a total of 18 victims.CHP investigators say Weston slammed his Toyota Tundra into at least seven different vehicles on the west side of Merced County early Wednesday morning. Many of them were hit on Highway 152 near Dos Palos, including an ambulance that was knocked on its side.Victims describe Weston repeatedly backing up and slamming into them, trying to run over people as they fled from their cars, and doing doughnuts across all four lanes of the highway."He catches up to us and rams us off the road three times and almost flips us," says Jake Rianda, a victim.According to court documents, Weston told officers he was initially driving on Interstate 5 around midnight and believed the FBI was after him, so he "smoked all of the meth he had on him."The rampage came to an end hours later after authorities say the suspect crashed his truck into an irrigation ditch and then broke into a home. The couple living there called 911, and deputies moved in to arrest him.According to law enforcement reports, Weston asked the deputies if they were there to kill him, said that he had a lot of money and wanted to negotiate for his life.The Secretary of State's Office lists Weston as the President and CEO of a company called Sierra Soapstone near Sacramento. He was also listed as the owner of that business in documents filed in 2014.Sierra Soapstone was contacted, but the person who answered had no comment. The judge set Weston's bail at $200,000, and he's scheduled to be back in court on January 8.