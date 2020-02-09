crime

Man arrested, facing several charges for posing as ridseshare driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bakersfield Police arrested 48-year-old Nassef Ragheb for stalking, prowling, peeping into a residence, burglary, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

Officials say Ragheb has been under investigation by the department for three different cases since 2018. He was arrested Friday morning.

Investigators say that Ragheb would pose as an Uber or Lyft driver to lure girls into his car.

Authorities say he tried forcibly kissing one woman after driving her home. He allegedly was also spotted peeping through another woman's window at her house.

Ragheb is also accused of entering another victim's home through an unlocked door.
