Man arrested for gang-related shooting on Highway 41

One man has been arrested for shooting and injuring the passenger of a car stopped at a red light on Highway 41 and Adams Ave in Fresno County.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was hit five times, including in the neck and chest.

CHP officers say he was the passenger in the car that also had two children under the age of 10 inside. The driver rushed him to Community Regional Medical Center where he is now in critical condition.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle speeding on North Ave, and pulled the car over.

The 27-year-old suspect was the passenger in the car that also had three children under of the age of 10 inside. The female driver was not arrested.

The suspect is facing attempted murder and child endangerment charges.

Authorities say the incident was gang-related.

No one else was injured.
